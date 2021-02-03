Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Greenville County early Wednesday morning.
Troopers reported the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Mauldin Road near Chalmers Road.
According to highway patrol, a 2013 Chrysler was traveling south on Mauldin Road when it struck the victim who was trying to cross the road.
Troopers say the victim died on scene. We're told the driver of the vehicle was seatbelted and didn't suffer any injuries.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office later identified the man who died as 67-year-old Steven Penton. His death was ruled an accident and he died of blunt force trauma.
