ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a Virginia man driving a stolen car was arrested after a hit-and-run on I-85 in Greenville County led to a chase that ended in Anderson County.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Exit 54. After striking another vehicle, troopers said Brandon Andrews did not stop.
The victim followed the suspect and called troopers, who were able to catch up to Andrews’ vehicle near mile marker 19 in Anderson County.
Troopers tried to pull Andrews’ car over but a chase ensued and continued down to Exit 14, where Andrews exited the interstate onto SC 187.
At an Exxon station, troopers said Andrews got out of the car and ran into the gas station. Troopers followed and said Andrews resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.
Andrews, 35, of Salem, VA, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with an attended vehicle, driving under the influence, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, possession of stolen vehicle, providing false info to police officer.
Andrews spent Thanksgiving in the Anderson County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.