SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man was driving a stolen motorcycle Wednesday morning when an attempt to evade a trooper turned deadly.
According to the SCHP website, the crash between the motorcycle and a car happened just before 11 a.m. on Asheville Highway, near Pine Street. The agency later said a trooper tried to pull over the motorcyclist for not having a license plate. However, SCHP says the motorcyclist pulled into the parking lot of the Ingles near Springfield Road and got back onto Asheville Highway, driving east in the westbound lane toward Spartanburg.
At this point, Highway Patrol says the trooper disengaged the pursuit.
A short time later, SCHP says a civilian alerted the trooper to a collision nearby that involved a motorcycle on the highway, and the trooper drove to examine the scene.
We're told the motorcyclist hit the passenger car head-on and was found dead on the scene. However, it was during their investigation that SCHP reports they found the motorcycle was actually stolen.
The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
The Spartanburg County identified 28-year-old Casey Lee Owens of Seay Road as the motorcyclist. He was pronounced dead at 11:10 a.m. Highway Patrol has requested Spartanburg County deputies to continue the investigation. We're reaching out to them for more information.
A forensic examination is scheduled to determine exact cause and manner of death.
