ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers in North Carolina said a man is dead and a driver has been arrested after a crash on Case Cove Road in Buncombe County.
The crash happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m.
Troopers said a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer heading south ran off the road, then flipped several times before landing back on its wheels along the roadway.
Charles Arron Ratcliff, 33, a passenger in the rear, right seat, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Troopers said the driver, Jonathan Hilliard Henderson, 26, of Candler, was arrested and charged with failure to wear seatbelt and driving while impaired.
Henderson submitted to a breath test, which troopers said revealed a blood alcohol content of .18.
“Further charges are possible once the investigating trooper speaks with the District Attorney,” said Murico Stephens, a spokesman for the NC Highway Patrol.
