NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a man has died after running off the road and striking a ditch.
According to SCHP, at approximately 11 p.m., a driver in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was driving too fast for conditions when they ran off the right side, struck a ditch, and overturned. The crash happened along Seibert Road near Leisure Point Road.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car during impact. The driver passes on scene.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver.
Stay tuned for more updates.
More: Coroner identifies man found dead in Walhalla home after fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.