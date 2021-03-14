GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a man who tried to drive away from deputies died after crashing his car in Greenwood Co.
According to troopers, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a man was attempting to flee from the sheriff's office went off the left side of the road, hit a culvert, and overturned multiple times. The crash happened on SC 702.
According to the coroner's office, the driver, Jamie Edward Wilson, died at 11:40 p.m. after being taken to the hospital for injuries.
