GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man who tried to drive away from deputies died after crashing his car in Greenwood Co.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies tried pulling 48-year-old Jamie Edward Wilson over near Piedmont Technical College and North Emerald Road. Deputies said they believed the stop would be DUI related due to Wilson reckless driving. Wilson pulled into a convenience store and then sped away.
Troopers said approximately 10:20 p.m., Wilson went off the left side of the road, hit a culvert, and overturned multiple times. The crash happened on SC 702 and Vines Road.
The coroners office said Wilson died at 11:40 p.m. after being taken to the hospital for injuries.
