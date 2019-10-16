MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer, carrying members of a NASCAR team, traveled off I-40 Wednesday evening - leaving two injured.
Troopers say the tractor trailer was traveling westbound on I-40 near mile marker 93 in McDowell County when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed through the guardrail on the shoulder.
It then went down an embankment and overturned before coming to a stop in a wooded area.
Troopers say the tractor trailer was associated with NASCAR team number 10. Kaulig Racing later confirmed via Twitter that the tractor-trailer involved was theirs.
A statement from team president Chris Rice with additional information to come. pic.twitter.com/wXdyunyMkJ— Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) October 17, 2019
The driver and passenger were transported by ambulance to Mission Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Kaulig Racing said the two involved were hauler drivers, and are both alert and awaiting further evaluation. The team says two entries will still be fielded for the upcoming Xfinity series race in Kansas.
The No. 10 team's driver is Ross Chastain, who drives the Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet Camaro on the track. Kaulig Racing's website notes Chastain, who was not involved in the collision, was recently added to the team full-time.
A photo of the trailer was sent to FOX Carolina by Mike Harmon Racing, showing it overturned and on its side.
The collision remains under investigation by NCHP.
MORE NEWS:
Easley police patrolling in pink with "Breast Cancer Awareness Unit"
Feds: Upstate man pleads guilty after being snagged in takedown of largest child porn site
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.