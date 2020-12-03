WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded said a driver has died following a rollover wreck on US 23 eastbound near mile marker 103 in Haywood County.
Master Trooper Murico Steohens said the crash happened Tuesday at 8:43 p.m.
Stephens said a minivan ran off the road, struck the median guardrail and overturned.
"The driver was ejected into the roadway and struck by several vehicles. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene," Stephens said in a news release.
A passenger was also taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville with injuries as well.
"At this time, we are attempting to positively ID the driver," Stephens said.
