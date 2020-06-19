Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a fatal collision early Friday Morning along Old Buncombe Road in Greenville County.
According to highway patrol, the victim was traveling south along Old Buncombe Road on a moped when they ran off the right side of the roadway, striking the curb, and were thrown from the vehicle.
Troopers say the victim was not wearing a helmet, and died on scene.
Right now the crash is still under investigation. The victim's name is being withheld by the coroner, pending notification of next of kin.
We'll update as we know more.
