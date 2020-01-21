Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal collision in Spartanburg County Tuesday morning.
According to troopers, the accident happened along New Cut Road and Brisack Road around 7 a.m.
Troopers say the victim, who was riding a moped, was traveling north on New Cut Road when a Jeep entered the roadway from Brisack Road, striking the driver of the moped.
According to troopers, the victim was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the moped, dying on scene.
We're told the driver of the Jeep, a 28-year-old woman from Spartanburg, has been charged with failure to yield right of way.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene.
