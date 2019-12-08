PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a moped driver was killed in a collision on US-178 Sunday afternoon.
SCHP says the collision happened around 12:50 p.m. near Old Fox Squirrel Ridge Road. According to troopers, the moped driver was driving east on the highway and was slowing to make a turn at the time.
However, the driver of a two-door Honda car was driving behind them, ultimately hitting the moped from behind.
The moped driver was pronounced dead on the scene. They have not been identified as of writing.
SCHP notes the collision is still under investigation.
