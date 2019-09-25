INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a moped rider passed away Tuesday, more than a week after crashing into a tractor trailer in Spartanburg County.
The crash happened on September 13 around 11:41 a.m.
Troopers said the moped was headed east and struck the truck, which was headed west.
The moped rider was ejected and taken to the hospital.
The moped rider died from injuries Tuesday morning at the hospital, troopers said.
The coroner on Wednesday identified the deceased as Dallas David Lawter, 71, of Cleveland Street in Spartanburg
