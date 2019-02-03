SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist passed away after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
According to troopers, the driver of a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle was riding North on Otts Shoals Road around 2:40 a.m. when they veered off the left side of the roadway.
Troopers say the driver was ejected from the cycle. They were not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, but unfortunately passed away from their injuries.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
