LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by helicopter after being struck head-on by a car in Laurens County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on SC 101 at the intersection of US 76 around 5:45 a.m.
Troopers said a 2010 Pontiac sedan was headed south on SC 101 and a 2017 Harley-Davidson was headed north when the Pontiac attempted to turn left onto US76 and struck the motorcycle.
Troopers said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to the hospital with injuries.
The driver of the Pontiac was also hurt and taken to the hospital by EMS.
Troopers said the Pontiac driver, a 30-year-old woman from Simpsonville, was also charged with failure to yield right of way.
MORE NEWS - Man headed to prison without parole for car theft, deadly crash in Walhalla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.