LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX) - A motorcyclist is dead after after hitting a deer in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on Jefferson Davis Road.
Troopers say a motorcyclist was traveling east on Jefferson Davis Road. They say the driver swerved to miss a deer that was crossing the road and then hit the deer. Troopers say the driver was then ejected from the bike and died at the scene.
