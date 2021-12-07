PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The driver of a motorcycle died on Friday from injuries sustained during a wreck on US-76, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say that the wreck happened on Thursday when the motorcycle hit a Ford sedan that was turning left on US-76 onto a private roadway.
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and was flown by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they passed away early Friday morning, according to Highway Patrol.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
