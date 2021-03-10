Enoree, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died after colliding with another vehicle in southern Spartanburg County.
Troopers say the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Mount Shoals Road at the intersection of Cross Anchor Road.
A 2011 Harley-Davidson was heading west when the bike collided with a 2009 Kia that was crossing the road.
The motorcycle rider died at the scene after being ejected. Troopers said the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Kia, a 19-year-old from Woodruff, was taken to the hospital by helicopter. A 19-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Highway patrol says their MAIT unit is on scene investigating. We've reached out to the coroner's office and we'll update as more information becomes available.
