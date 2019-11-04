HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Henderson County on Sunday afternoon.
The wreck happened at 2:13 p.m. on Howard Gap Road in Henderson County.
Troopers said the motorcycle ride was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, overturned and traveled into oncoming traffic. The rider was ejected, thrown into oncoming traffic, and was struck by a vehicle.
The rider died at the scene.
The driver of the car was also hurt in the crash.
The name of the deceased has not yet been not released.
MORE NEWS - Spartanburg fire caused up to $40K in damage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.