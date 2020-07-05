ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist passed away after veering off the roadway and crashing Saturday night.
Troopers say the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. along Roberts Church Road near US-187.
The operator of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east when troopers say the bike traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and went into a creek.
Troopers report the motorcyclist unfortunately passed away on scene. Their identity has not yet been revealed. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
