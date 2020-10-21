GENERIC: close up motorcycle

Generic image of a motorcycle (File)

PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said Wednesday that a motorcycle operator had died, nearly three weeks after a wreck in Pickens County.

Troopers said the operator of a 1996 Harley Davidson passed away at the hospital.

That person was riding with a passenger when the motorcycle was hit by an SUV turning into a private drive along SC 183 near Hamburg Road.

Troopers said neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and both were taken to the hospital.

MORE NEWS - Memorial for fallen deputy begins to form on patrol cruiser parked behind LEC

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.