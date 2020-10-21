PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said Wednesday that a motorcycle operator had died, nearly three weeks after a wreck in Pickens County.
Troopers said the operator of a 1996 Harley Davidson passed away at the hospital.
That person was riding with a passenger when the motorcycle was hit by an SUV turning into a private drive along SC 183 near Hamburg Road.
Troopers said neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and both were taken to the hospital.
