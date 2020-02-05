Pelzer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run in Anderson County that happened on Saturday, February 1.
According to troopers, around 3:45 p.m. a driver riding a 2004 Harley Davison Motorcycle was struck by a truck.
Troopers say both vehicles were traveling south on U.S. 29 when the driver of the motorcycle was slowing down to make a left hand turn. According to highway patrol, the truck attempted to pass the motorcycle and struck the rider. Troopers say the driver of the truck continued on without stopping.
We're told the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. Details of his condition are unknown at this time.
Troopers say no arrests have been made in this case and they currently have no leads for suspects.
More news: 'I didn't kill nobody' - Murder suspect goes on profanity-laced rant during bond hearing in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.