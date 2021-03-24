ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office and Highway Patrol are responding to a deadly crash in Anderson County.
According to SCHP, at 5:36 p.m., a truck pulled out of a private drive and hit a motorcycle that was heading west on SC 28 Bypass. The truck was then hit by a Jeep heading east on SC 28 Bypass.
Troopers said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was taken to AnMed Hospital with injuries. The driver of the jeep was not injured.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the victim.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more info.
