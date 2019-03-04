Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner said a Lyman man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 near the BMW plant Monday morning.
According to troopers the accident happened just before 8 a.m.
A man driving a BMW was turning left out of a private driveway when he struck a Honda motorcycle.
The rider on the motorcycle died at the scene.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the deceased as 29-year-old Michael Allen Lawrence, formerly of Pine Ridge Road.
Troopers did not know if Lawrence was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Troopers said the driver of the BMW was cited for failing to yield right of way.
