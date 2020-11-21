GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a pickup truck in Greenville County.
Earlier Saturday evening, FOX Carolina received a tip about the scene along Anderson Road near White Horse Road around 6:40 p.m. When we checked with the county coroner's office, they confirmed they were on the way to the scene, with at least one fatality reported.
The live collision tracking tool from South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that troopers are investigating the scene. The incident was reported to SCHP just before 6:30 p.m.
SCHP later released more details, confirming the involvement of a 2007 Victory Hammer motorcycle and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado. According to SCHP, the truck was heading south on Anderson Road and was making a left turn at the intersection with White Horse Road. However, troopers say the motorcyclist disregarded a traffic signal, hitting the truck.
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified by the coroner's office as of writing, was not wearing a helmet or any protective clothing. The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
