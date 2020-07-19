ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after hitting a tree Sunday morning in Anderson County.
SCHP says it happened just before 8 a.m. According to their report, the operator of a Honda motorcycle was traveling north on Sherwood Drive when they went off the right side road near Shady Lane.
The driver was wearing a helmet, but troopers say they passed away on scene.
As of writing, the coroner's office has not named the motorcyclist. The collision is also still under investigation by SCHP.
