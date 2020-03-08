LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died at the scene of a collision that unfolded Sunday evening in Laurens County.
SCHP says the collision happened around 7:35 p.m. on SC-49 at the intersection with Curry Road, just three miles east of Laurens. The collision involved the motorocyclist on a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle and the driver of a 2003 model year Honda.
Troopers say the driver of the Honda was turning left onto Curry Road while traveling north on SC-49. However, that's when the motorcycle struck the car, ejecting the motorcyclist.
While the driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured, the motorcyclist was ejected and was not wearing a helmet at the time.
Thus far, the motorcyclist's name has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
