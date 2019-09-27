ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a collision unfolded just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on an Upstate highway.
SCHP reports the collision on SC-252 happened near Shirley Dairy Road. SCHP says the driver of a Harley Davidson tried to pass several cars while traveling west on the highway. However, the driver of a Ford pickup truck was turning left onto a private drive off of the highway, and the motorcycle struck the truck.
The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died on scene. The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The coroner has not yet identified the motorcyclist.
Another traffic death was also reported today in Anderson County:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.