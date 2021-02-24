REIDVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said they are investigating after a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened at 8:46 a.m. at the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Dillard Road.
Troopers said a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was headed north on Silver Lake Road when the bike collided with a 2003 Ford pickup truck, which had been headed south on Silver Lake and was turning onto Dillard Road.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Troopers said the pickup driver, a 29-year-old Wellford woman, was not hurt.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
