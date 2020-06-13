GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Patrol says a person is dead, and a driver has been charged after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle late Friday night.
According to troopers, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on North E. Main Street in Greenville County around 10:02 p.m. when they slowed to turn left.
Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling behind the motorcyclist, and hit them from behind as they slowed.
The motorcycle operator was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries sustained in the collision. Their identity has yet to be released.
Troopers have charged the Nissan driver, identified as 22-year-old Guianella Diaz-Munoz, with driving too fast for conditions.
