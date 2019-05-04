LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after their motorcylce hit a SUV on Friday.
According to troopers, the driver of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was travelling North on Harris Springs Road when they collided with an SUV around 10:20 p.m.
The 2006 Dodge SUV was pulling out of a private drive, onto Harris Springs Road when they were hit. The driver, and single occupant of the car, was seatbelted and uninjured in the accident.
Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike. They succumbed to their injuries on scene.
The identify of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.
Troopers say the accident is under investigation with the utilization of their MAIT team.
