GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist passed away Tuesday afternoon after hitting a tree that was in the roadway.
Troopers say the accident occurred on Langley Road near Greer around 12:55 p.m.
The operator of a Ducati motorcycle was traveling south when troopers say they hit a tree in the roadway. They unfortunately passed away on scene.
The motorcyclist's identity has yet to be released.
