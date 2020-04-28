SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that a motorcycle operator passed away at the hospital 9 days after they were involved in a wreck.
According to troopers, the operator and a passenger were riding a 2003 Harley Davidson along Fairforest Road in Spartanburg County on April 19.
Troopers say the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway around 11:03 p.m. and crashed, causing both riders to be ejected from the bike.
The operator was injured and transported to an area hospital, while the passenger did not sustain any injuries.
Unfortunately, the driver passed away at the hospital on April 28. Their identity has not yet been released.
