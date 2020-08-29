GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Traffic was diverted for most of Saturday afternoon after a collision toppled a Budget moving truck on I-85 southbound.
Details about the collision weren't immediately available, but SCHP says it happened around 11:30 a.m. near the exit to Mauldin Road. All lanes were blocked, and both our cameras and SCDOT cameras showed traffic diverted onto a nearby exit to get around the collision.
Traffic came to a slowdown that extended past 1:30 p.m. The truck was eventually towed away, and traffic started to resume its normal flow.
Later Saturday evening, SCHP told us the moving truck, which uses a Ford truck platform, had actually made an improper lane change while traveling south on the interstate. Troopers say during this, the truck hit the back end of a 2020 Nissan Maxima, causing the sedan to spin out.
The driver of the Maxima was not hurt, but the collision did cause the truck to turn on its side. The driver and passenger inside the truck were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, but the driver was cited for an improper lane change. The driver and sole occupant in the Maxima was not hurt.
All occupants involved were wearing seat belts.
