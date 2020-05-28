DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said multiple collisions, including one involving two tractor trailers, were blocking I-85 North near Duncan on Thursday afternoon.
Troopers said the crashes occurred near mile-marker 62.
The first crash happened around 1:22 p.m., with another at 1:29, another at 1:42, and another at 2:10, all between mile markers 60 and 62, per the SCHP website.
Injuries were reported in at least two of the crashes.
By 3:15 p.m. all three northbound lanes were moving again and the wreckage had been removed from the roadway.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.