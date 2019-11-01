GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says multiple pedestrians were hurt after being struck by a car Frideay evening.
Details were limited, but SCHP's collision tracking website says it happened around 8:35 p.m. on Piedmont Highway, near Big Creek Lane. Troopers later confirmed the collision involved pedestrians, but noted no fatalities had been reported as of writing.
Greenville County dispatch later told FOX Carolina that the total number of pedestrians reported to them was five.
Travelers are advised to find alternate routes as troopers note all lanes are blocked.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
