GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol need help locating a truck involved in a Greenville County hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.
A red Ford truck was heading north on Old Buncombe Road near Hawkins Circle around 10:15 p.m. when the driver his a person on a motorcycle and fled the scene, according to troopers. The motorcyclist was seriously injured.
The truck was described by Highway Patrol to possibly have damage to the right front end and passenger fender.
Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
