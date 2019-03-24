NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was dead after a collision on C.R. Koon Highway late Saturday night.
According to troopers, a 2015 Nissan four-door was travelling South across the highway around 11:30 p.m. when they hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was crossing the road, travelling west.
EMS transported the person to Newberry hospital, where they unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. Their identity has yet to be released.
The driver of the Nissan was seatbelted and uninjured in the collision.
Troopers say there are no charges in this case.
