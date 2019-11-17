GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was hit, and unfortunately killed, early Sunday morning on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Troopers say the accident occurred around 1:38 a.m. in the Taylors area. They say the driver of a Ford pick-up truck was traveling north along the roadway when they collided with a pedestrian in the lane.
The person passed away as a result of their injuries. The driver of the truck was seatbelted during the accident, and was uninjured.
Troopers say there are no charges at this time.
Later Sunday morning, the coroner identified the deceased as Keiunna Tumetra Thompson. They say the 36-year-old had stepped out of her vehicle into the median when she was reportedly struck.
