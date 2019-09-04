MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Wednesday, officials with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety released a statement on the bus crash that injured 14 people, sending some of them to the hospital.
Troopers say due to the extent of the damage to the vehicle from Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, investigators are unable to determine a cause of the collision. Investigators said the damage to the bus was so severe they could not determine if the accident was caused by mechanical defect or by the driver.
As a result of the investigation, troopers say the driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old male from Ellenboro, will not face any charges.
On Tuesday August 27, officials at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy held a news conference for the bus crash that left 14 people injured in McDowell County.
Principal Diana Bridges said the 14 people on board the bus were made up of volleyball players, coaches, and the bus driver. Bridges said the victims were taken to three area hospitals.
Will Kehler with Emergency Management says that the crash happened along NC 226 near Marion around 8:50 p.m.
Kehler says the activity bus from Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy went over an embankment along Coxes Creek Mountain.
It is unclear what caused the bus to go over the embankment, but the crash injured 14 people, and caused one person to need to be airlifted to Mission Hospital.
In total, principal Bridges says two people were admitted to the hospital following the crash and another was being evaluated. She went on to say that while injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening.
Principal Dianna Bridges, provided a statement on the crash:
"Dear Gryphon Family,
We are writing to share some unfortunate news. This evening, on their return trip from a match at Mitchell High School, our volleyball team was involved in a bus accident.
A number of our players, two of our coaches, and our bus driver were injured in the accident, but we are grateful that no life-threatening injuries are being reported at this time.
The parents of our players have been contacted, and administration is en route to the scene of the accident.
We will update our community as soon as we have more information.
In the meantime, we ask that you keep these girls, their coaches, and their families in your thoughts and prayers."
Troopers say at this time the investigation is closed.
