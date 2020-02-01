GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says no one was injured when a tractor trailer crashed along I-85 southbound Saturday morning.
Troopers report the initial accident took place around 10:26 a.m. near mile marker 44. A second accident at the same location was reported shortly after, at 10:39 a.m.
They said no one was injured in the incident.
Traffic was at a standstill due to the roadway being blocked. Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes for the time being.
It's unclear if the crashes are related at this point. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
