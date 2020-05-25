GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) An accident along I-85 southbound in Greenville County was creating some traffic back-up Monday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 12:53 p.m. around mile marker 48 near Laurens Road.
Troopers are not currently reporting injuries.
From what our crew on scene observed, the accident involved a SUV and a tractor trailer.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
