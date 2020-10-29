TRAVELERS REST (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said no one was hurt when a Ford pickup crashed into a home Thursday morning.
The wreck happened on Geer Highway around 7:30 a.m. when rain and wind from Zeta was pummeling the area.
The pickup ran off the right side of the road, hit a fence, and then crashed into the mobile home.
Troopers said no injuries were reported.
The driver was charged with driving too fast for conditions.
MORE NEWS - Duke Energy reporting more than 291,000 outages across Carolinas as Zeta barrels through
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.