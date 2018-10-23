JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol said no one was hurt when a Robbinsville High School bus crashed in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on US 23/74 in Jackson County.
Troopers said the bus was headed east when it ran into a guard rail in the median and then came to rest in the westbound lane.
No other vehicles were involved and troopers said no one was injured.
