GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has been charged after their truck overturned on Woodruff Road Friday afternoon
According to troopers, the crash happened around 3:02 p.m. near Smith Hines Road. They say the driver of a 1997 GMC pick-up truck pulled out in front of an Infiniti car traveling east on Woodruff.
Troopers said the truck driver failed to yield, and they found themselves overturned in the middle of the intersection.
Miraculously, no one was injured in the collision.
SCHP has charged the driver of the truck with failure to yield.
