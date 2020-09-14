Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have arrested a woman and charged her with DUI in a collision that happened Sunday afternoon in Oconee County.
Troopers say the accident happened on Sheep Farm Road around 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
According to highway patrol, a 2014 Chevy Tahoe was traveling east on Sheep Farm Road when it slowed to make a U-turn to head back west. Troopers say two vehicles behind the Tahoe slowed down, while a third vehicle, driven by 32-year-old Carrie Leighanne Underwood, crossed the paved median driving into the westbound lane striking the Tahoe.
We're told both drivers were wearing a seatbelt and both were transported to Oconee Memorial hospital with injuries.
Troopers say upon further investigation it was determined Underwood was driving under the influence. Once released from the hospital, troopers say Underwood was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.
Monday morning Underwood was released on a personal recognizance bond of $992.
