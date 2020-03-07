GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A crash involving a semi has left part of I-85 southbound partially blocked, Saturday afternoon.
The crash was reported just after 2:40 p.m. The collision took place right after Exit 54 SB (Pelham Road).
No details were given on if anyone was injured.
Highway Patrol is on scene investigating.
