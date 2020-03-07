I85 SB crash

A crash along I-85 SB near Exit 54 has left the roadway blocked. Drivers are asked to exercise caution.

 (FOX Carolina)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A crash involving a semi has left part of I-85 southbound partially blocked, Saturday afternoon. 

The crash was reported just after 2:40 p.m. The collision took place right after Exit 54 SB (Pelham Road). 

No details were given on if anyone was injured. 

Highway Patrol is on scene investigating. 

MORE NEWS - DHEC investigating two possible coronavirus cases; MUSC says Charleston Co. case is one of their workers

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.