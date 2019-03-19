Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding Tuesday morning to a fatal collision in Spartanburg County involving a pedestrian.
Right now details of the accident have not been released, but troopers have confirmed that the pedestrian was killed along Asheville Highway near Dexter Road.
We have a crew on the way to the scene, and we'll update with more when it becomes available.
