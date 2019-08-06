GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A fatal collision has left a roadway blocked along Wade Hampton Boulevard and Tappan Drive, officials reported Tuesday evening.
Highway Patrol reported the wreck just before 8 p.m. Details are limited at this, but injuries have been reported.
The Greenville County Coroner reported a patient was transported to the hospital from the scene and died shortly afterward.
The other individual's conditions involved are unknown at this time.
Wade Hampton Fire Department responded, as well.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered.
