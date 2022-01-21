GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving a semi that rolled over in Cherokee County.
The crash happened on I-85 southbound between exit 100 Blacksburg Highway and exit 96 Wilcox Avenue.
As of 8 a.m., the right lane is closed while crews continue to work.
Stay tuned for further updates.
